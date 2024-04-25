Let me tell you a short story, but first, for your own sake, try not to read it alone in your safe and cozy bedroom before falling asleep.

And that’s how the story begins….

Your old neighbor, whom you had quarrels with for a long time, infiltrated your property on your holy day, with a bunch of his old vicious gang members, by crashing and smashing the high fence you built into pieces. If you thought that a high fence makes good neighbors and you can sleep well till that day, you realized quickly and roughly how wrong you were. If you thought that by providing him electricity, water, food, supplies for his farm, charities, medical assistance, work for his family members and even treatments for his sick children, you will gain a peaceful relationship- you woke up to a nightmare.

After breaking through, he starts by shooting at your pets, finding your teenager and his friend playing at the backyard, he shoots them too and makes sure they are dead with a bullet in their head. Escaping wasn’t an option for them, nor for 30 full metal jacket rounds from his AK 47 that were found during the autopsy.

Near the swimming pool, they found your daughter having a nice party with some of her college friends. They decided to enjoy themselves as well, but according to their own style or, God forbid, sick ideology. So, they tortured and raped your princes because they knew how much you loved her and how important she was in your life. They slaughtered and kidnapped a few other girls in order to abuse them later on and make you surrender to your neighbor's demands. All part of a vicious plan to hurt, terrorize and destroy you, your family and all the other neighbors standing in their way. Those who will witness the horrific results and think 12 times before arguing with them.

Then, they tried to enter the house, where other family members and a few guests were hiding, trying to hold on until the police answered the emergency call and special squads would arrive for the rescue.

Your wife and two other kids locked themselves in the safe room, thinking that they would be safe there, but the neighbor burnt the whole place on them. Your wife was found hugging the kids so tight until their bodies, or what was left of them, became as one, inseparable in their death.

Questioning yourself

You probably ask yourself, why? For heaven's sake, why should a human being commit such a horrible crime? What did you do that made him so murderous? Was he insane?

So, the sane neighbor demanded you to leave, run away, abandon your property because he wanted it for himself.

Not a single piece of evidence, agreement, smart claims or even excuse you brought up were acceptable to him. He didn’t recognize your legitimate right to live on that property that you inherited after your forefathers earned it generations on generations ago. Actually, your patriarchs, Jack, Isaac and Abe, held the bill of rights on that particular property long before your savage neighbor, or his forefathers, knew someone in this neighborhood, even on its existence, not to mention your origins and rights carved on the ancient tombs and written in your family book of legacy.

The municipality and all other authorities knew and respected your ownership on that piece of land, and had it even written in their books and other historic documents, kept in the public and national libraries, long before any other document was signed or book was written in the entire place by any other resident.

But your neighbor was decisive, cruel and violent. He didn’t accept you or anyone else who thought differently from him, or opposed his will. He used to call you "The infidel who lives, for the moment, near me, on a property that will become mine soon".

After what he had done to you during that terrible day, your neighbor was sure that you would break down and leave the place. Begging for mercy, willing to give him everything he wants for releasing your precious ones and leave you alone to mourn and go away, to a place where no man has gone before. End of story for now.

What would you do with this “nice & humane” neighbor of yours: Abandon your property, give him a prize for his atrocities, and start all over again in a place that wasn’t yours in the first place and where nobody is waiting for you? Would you depend on your other neighbors to assist you, even though they are well-known as members of his gang? Would you rely on your uncle who lives across the ocean to do the job for you and free your family, gain back what is yours, pursue justice and yes- get your revenge, even for the need of future deterrence?

Or, would you fight back, take a step and do what you have to do? Fight your own battles, have your own revenge so that the entire hostile parts of the neighborhood, and even far away suburbs, would hear about and stay silent for at least a generation or two?

Are you a fighter who has a legal right not only on his property, but to live honorably as a free man and defend his own family? Or- are you a quitter who will bring disgrace on his family and heritage by losing everything, including freedom and life?

Would you calm down while your "red-headed", half-year-old baby, is kept as a hostage in a small cell in an underground dark tunnel, located somewhere close by, in your neighbor's property. The same savage who is anxious to abuse your daughters and is not willing to return them, even though you offered to do almost everything?

If one of your friends or far cousins would tell you to stop fighting your neighbor and put down your weapons- would you listen to them or ask them to first demand from the neighbor to stop his cruel and ferocious acts of terror immediately, with no conditions?

Now, try to convince an Arab Muslim terrorist, who is actually the neighbor we spoke about, that he is doing wrong and as long as he will keep your family members under his custody- you will do whatever is necessary to release them and destroy any future threat on your property and upon dearest ones.

It will take whatever is needed from all sides of the equation, but there is no other way, no turning back without your family, your property, your pride and your revenge, as long as you want to live as a free man and raise your family and ancestors as promised to you, on the promised land of yours.

To make a long story short

Jews have the full right to live as free people in Israel, their promised land, mentioned in the bible, new testimony and even the Quran. If an Arab thinks differently – he can go to Arabia, where all Arabs came from and check his origins, as Jews did the same and after 2000 years of exile returned to Judea, their home, where our patriarchs, prophets and kings lived, ruled and prospered.

Israel should learn from those proud Americans, Brits and other nations that were not willing to sit quietly after being attacked. The US crushed the Arabs who brought 9/11, the Brits did not give up after the Nazi blitz on London- they all fought and gave a hell of a payback to their enemies.

Israel has the right to do so as well, stronger and harder than ever, until the release of our kidnapped babies, women, elders and young men who are suffering harsh captivity conditions, including rape, hunger, prevention of medical treatment, not seeing daylight, meeting red cross officials or human rights activists, as they are kept as hostages in the Gaza tunnels by the Hamas terrorists.

Israel did not ask for this war, but as the war started- may the gates of hell will open for all those enemies, their relatives and surroundings who slaughtered or embraced the murdering, rapping, torturing, kidnaping and abusing Israelis from all ages (starting at a half-year-old baby to 85 years old grandmother) in such horrific ways, that even ISIS, S.S Nazis and Spanish inquisition are put in their shadows.

As the Jewish people celebrate Passover- we remember the meaning of gaining freedom, the miracles of the all mighty and what has happened to the one who refused to Moses' demand: "Let my people go". We remember the absence of our brothers and sisters who are suffering only because they are Jews and because of Antisemites and Arab terrorists. Those who cannot accept strong Jews living in the Holyland as the landlords without any conditions.

For our fellow Americans and allies- The right to bear arms wasn’t meant to hunt a bear or bear injustice or cruelty. It was meant to make sure that nobody will mess with your right to live free on your own land, raise your family on a safe ground and worship the Almighty like all of your patriarchs did before you, for hundreds of generations.

"Am Israel Chai"- The people of Israel are alive and kicking, whether together with friends or alone. You may lend a hand, get ready for the neighbor who crossed the ocean to live right next to you and started to make his moves, but please do not disturb justice to reveal.