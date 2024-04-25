The Egyptian head of intelligence, Abbas Kamel, offered a new proposal for the release of captives to ISA director Ronen Bar and IDF Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi during a meeting held by the three.

According to Ynet, under the proposal, in exchange for the release of all captives in two stages over ten weeks, Israel would agree to stop all preparations for entering Rafah, release hundreds of Palestinian terrorists, and agree to a full ceasefire for a year during which steps to promote the establishment of a Palestinian state will be announced.

According to the report, Bar and Halevi heard the proposal but did not provide a response to it.

An Egyptian delegation that arrived in Israel continues the contacts. Currently, Hamas demands the release of 50 terrorists for each abducted soldier and 30 for each civilian.

Cabinet member Minister Bezalel Smotrich, critic zed the Egyptian proposal. "It is essentially a proposal for Israel's total submission and Hamas's complete victory. An existential threat to the State of Israel. It will not happen. Period."