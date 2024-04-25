Today, a joint statement was released by the leaders of the United States, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom, calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for more than 200 days.

The hostages’ case is an international humanitarian crisis, with 133 innocent people from 23 different countries held captive, enduring physical and emotional torture, often lacking medical aid, air, light, food, and clean water.

The Families Forum commented in response:

"We welcome the statement from world leaders calling for the immediate release of all hostages, and putting the issue of the hostages as a top international priority. We are grateful to all the countries that participated in this joint call, and we urge other world leaders to unite in this demand.”

“This statement is the result of diplomatic efforts carried out by the families of the hostages over recent months, alongside cooperation from decision-makers worldwide, aimed at bringing home all the hostages, the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for burial.”

“We are hopeful that this unified message will exert significant pressure on Hamas to release all the hostages.”