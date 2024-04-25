U.S. President Joe Biden posted a photo of himself with Avigail Idan, a 4-year-old who was released from Gaza, after she arrived at the White House.

"We have secured the release of Avigail, a 4-year-old who was held by Hamas. She is amazing and recovering from unimaginable trauma. Our time together yesterday was a reminder of the hard work ahead of us to ensure the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza," President Biden tweeted.

A senior American official talked about the time the two spent together. He mentioned that in the meeting, which was attended by Avigail's family members, "Biden allowed her to play like a child. She played in the Oval Office and crawled under the table with the famous picture of Kennedy as a child".

He noted that "Avigail also went out to the White House lawn, ran and played in the playground while the president was with the family and discussed with her the efforts we are making to release the hostages".