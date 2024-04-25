US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) released a statement today (Thursday) condemning the Biden Administration's announcement of its intention to impose sanctions on the IDF's Netzah Yehudah Battalion, saying that the move "helps Israek's enemies."

“I oppose plans by the Biden Administration to impose sanctions on the commanders and troops of the Netzah Yehuda battalion," Rubio said.

He noted, “This unit has been on the frontline against Hezbollah, which is terrorizing Israelis in Judea and Samaria, and it is now working to dismantle Hamas brigades in Gaza. In the last year, this unit has neutralized more than 30 terrorists, destroyed 69 terrorist structures, including sites used by Hamas to launch rockets at Israeli citizens, and located 3 underground sites in Gaza."

“These impending sanctions are an effort by President Biden to appease Israel’s enemies, including the antisemitic mobs terrorizing college campuses across America. But it will stigmatize the entire IDF and encourage Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian regime,” Rubio concluded.