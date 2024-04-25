The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition on Wednesday for evacuees from the town of Netzrim on the Egyptian border, who returned to their homes before Passover.

The exhibition included a demonstration of the organization’s working dogs and their operational capabilities.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “We see it as a privilege to travel long distances to bring some light to the children and parents from southern Israel, after the complicated months they have endured. We salute them and wish them and all of Israel a happy Passover.”

Approximately 100,000 Israelis are still unable to return to their homes in north or south Israel due to the ongoing war with Hamas and Hezbollah.