קולות הקשר במהלך המעצר צילום: באדיבות המצלם

New footage of the detention of former MK Prof. Aryeh Eldad obtained by Arutz Sheva-Israel National News shows a rare look into the coordination between the Israeli police and the members of the Jordanian Waqf (Islamic custodian of the Temple Mount) regarding non-Muslim visitors to the Temple Mount.

In the video, a voice coming over the police officer's radio can be heard saying: "The Waqf shift leader called and claimed that one of their attendants accompanying the group that's between (point) 7 and 8 saw someone who picked something up from the floor and took it."

Refaek Morris, the Chairman of the Chozrim Lahar (Return to the Mount) activist group, attacked the conduct: "Crazy! According to the police radio today on the Temple Mount the Waqf is in charge and the police are its puppets."

In addition to Prof. Eldad, Betsalmo Chairman Atty. Yehuda Fuah was detained on the mount as well. His brother, Moshe, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "The reason for the detention was a prayer on the eastern side where a prayer service is held every day."