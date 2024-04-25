M., an undercover reserves officer in a classified elite unit, has been on duty since October 7th.

During a short break with his peers, M. sang the song "Yehefim" (Barefoot) by Israeli singer Jasmin Moallem. His companions filmed the performance and uploaded the video to social media. After a few days of combat, M. turned on his cellphone and discovered that his performance moved an entire nation and became the most fascinating and talked about thing on the internet. This led him to decide to record an official performance of the song.

Now, M. is releasing original content, an extended play recording with three songs that he worked on with some of the top artists and producers in the music business.

M. still can not reveal his face since he decided to continue serving in the reserves in a secret unit and will only be able to do so once the war is over.