Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz, a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, sent a letter to US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew asking to stop the decision to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda Battalion.

"Unfortunately, there are those who wish to start fights and send partial, fake, and unreliable information to the American State Department to cause conflict and harm the brave relationship between the two nations," Rabbi Weisz wrote.

According to him, "This can lead to a mistaken decision and critical harm to the brave IDF soldiers who follow the military, state, and international laws.

"In addition, if the US takes steps to boycott the battalion, it will discourage Haredim from enlisting."

On a personal note, he added: "As someone who grew up in Britain, I must add that I am very afraid that a decision of this type may increase the rising anti-Semitism in the world, and this is, of course, contrary to the values ​​of freedom and justice of the American nation."