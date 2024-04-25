Shai Glick, CEO of the B'tsalmo human rights organization, on Thursday penned a letter to European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher, protesting the removal of Israeli researcher Prof. Tsevi Mazeh's name from a press release about a ESA study.

In the letter, B'tsalmo demanded the cessation of the European Space Agency's policy not to mention Israelis.

"Eighty years ago, the Jewish people went through extremely horrific genocide," the letter began. "In Germany, a mad leader named Hitler arose who decided to exterminate the entire Jewish people. He took a globe and marked on it how many Jews there are in each country. Then he set off. He murdered over six million Jewish people and millions more of the disabled, Gypsies and more. The whole world was silent and did nothing to stop this horrible genocide."

"Since the world swore never again. This month the world and you did not keep your word. On Simchat Torah, a Jewish holiday, thousands of Nazi terrorists broke into Jewish communities throughout Israel. They murdered, raped, slaughtered, abused the bodies and committed war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

"They desecrated the bodies, abused them, took people's eyes out with a spoon, burned people alive. Destroyed communities and all for one purpose pure evil and hatred. This is not a legitimate war, but an infinite evil that is prohibited by every law and every moral standard."

Glick added, "I was shocked to see that your organization decided to boycott Jews just because they are Jews. Yes, you removed Professor Tsevi Mazeh from the press release about the study, and in addition, there is an official policy of the European Space Agency not to mention Israelis just because they are Jews."

"Have you gone crazy? I immediately demand that ESA apologize to him and immediately fire the person who prevented his mention for anti-Semitic reasons!

"The last time they chose to boycott Jews was in the 1930s and right after that the Holocaust broke out in which six million Jews were murdered. Is the next step for you to support the murder of Jews? When there are nine Nazis and a guest in the room and the Nazis tell about what they did that day and the guest is silent, this means there are ten Nazis in the room," he noted.

"The Jewish people will rise from the grief and the dust and win," the letter promised, adding that, "the warmest place in their hell is reserved for those who in times of war maintained neutrality, so you who supported Nazism and the enemy will be in a higher place."

"In the name of the entire Jewish people and in the name of the 1400 massacred - the babies and women, the elderly and the young - immediately condemned the terrible massacre without any reservation, demand immediately without reservation the return of all the abductees and immediately cancel the awarding of points to those who support terrorism, and on the contrary, award points to those who fight terrorism for the State of Israel and against the terrorist organization Hamas.

"Anyone who boycotts people just because of their nationality is exactly but exactly a Nazi," he concluded.