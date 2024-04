Israel is attacking near Baalbek, Lebanon, Lebanese sources said.

According to the sources, the attack took place Thursday, on the outskirts of Douris, south of Baalbek.

Arab media is reporting that a fuel truck was hit from shrapnel following the strike, implying that the strike took place on a road, and targeted an individual or a weapons shipment.

The truck driver was injured and evacuated to a hospital, reports said.

Israel has not responded to the reports.