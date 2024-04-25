The traditional Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) ceremony will take place on Thursday, 17th of Nisan, April 25, 2024, the third day of Passover.

Attending the ceremony will be Israel's chief rabbis, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, and masses of the Jewish people.

- 8:45 AM - Shacharit Morning Prayer

- 9:15 AM - First Birkat Kohanim of Shacharit

- 10:15 AM - Musaf Prayer

- 10:30 AM - Second Birkat Kohanim of Musaf

- 10:45 AM - Prayer for the return of hostages, well-being of IDF soldiers and security forces, healing of the wounded, and peace for Israel

During the ceremony, Psalms of thanksgiving, praise, and gratitude will also be recited.

Access to the Old City and the Western Wall may be restricted in case of overcrowding.

Crowd control will be managed by the Israel Police, and it is important to adhere to their instructions. The public is requested to follow the instructions of the ushers for the safety of visitors to the Western Wall.

The public is also urged to stay updated on announcements and evolving guidelines.

During the Passover holiday, the Western Wall Tunnels sites will be open, including the new Gateway to Heaven audio-visual presentation - eight minutes revealing the secrets of the Western Wall, why paratroopers wept when liberating the Wall, and what draws crowds from all corners of the earth for generations to cling to these ancient stones. For more details and reservations, visit the Western Wall Heritage Foundation website.

Photo Credits: The Western Wall Heritage Foundation