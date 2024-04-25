מטוסי קרב חיסלו שני מחבלים שניסו לבצע שיגורים לעבר שטח הארץ צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops continue to operate in the central Gaza corridor, eliminating a number of terrorists and destroying terrorist infrastructure in the area over the past day.

During one of the strikes, IDF troops identified two terrorists who attempted to launch rockets toward Israeli territory. In response, IAF fighter jets struck the terrorists and destroyed the launch pit, as well as the weapons storage facility in which one of the terrorists was located following the launch attempt.

In addition, IAF fighter jets struck terrorist infrastructure in the area of Shati in which Hamas terrorists, who fired launches at IDF troops located in central Gaza, were operating.

On Wednesday, IAF aircraft eliminated a Hamas sniper terrorist cell in the area of Nuseirat during a precise airstrike.

IAF fighter jets and aircraft also struck over 30 Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip throughout the day, including weapons storage facilities, terrorist cells, military structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure.