The heat wave which hit Israel earlier this week is expected to break soon, forecasters said.

Thursday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with heavy to extreme heat in most areas of Israel. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains, as well as along the northern coastline.

The heaviest heat will hit between 11:00a.m. and 7:00p.m. in the southern Golan Heights, throughout the Galilee, in the northern valleys and the Jordan Valley, and in the Judean Desert, Dead Sea, and Arava areas. In all these areas, the weather will be dangerously hot, and could cause loss of life if a person spends too much time outdoors without proper preparations.

The heat will also be extreme in the Carmel region, along the coastline, in the lowlands, and in the northern and eastern Negev, between 1:00p.m. and 6:00p.m. In these areas, the heat is not expected to be as dangerous as in the aforementioned areas, but it is unwise to spend time outside without proper preparation.

Beginning in the afternoon hours, cooler and more humid air will gradually enter the area, and there will be haze, mostly in southern Israel but possibly in central Israel as well.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will drop significantly, but remain above seasonal average. There may still be haze.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with an additional drop in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. There may be light local rainfall, especially in southern and eastern Israel. Very light rain may fall in the southern Judean mountains, as well as in Mitzpe Ramon and the crater, and possibly in Eilat as well.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with an additional drop in temperatures, especially inland and in the mountains. Temperatures will mostly be average for the season. There may be light local rainfall in southern and eastern Israel, and especially in the Samaria mountains, Arad, Dimona, southern parts of the Negev, and possibly Eilat.