US President Joe Biden met today (Wednesday) with Abigail Idan, the four-year-old girl who was captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and released as part of a hostage deal in late November.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan informed reporters of the meeting. "I've just come from being with the President, where he got the chance to meet with Abibail Idan, the four-year-old American who was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza and was released last November," Sullivan said.

"It was also a reminder that there are still Americans and others being held hostage by Hamas, and we're working day in and day out to ensure all of them also are able to get safely home to their loved ones," he added.

Abigail, who was just three when she was kidnapped, was the youngest American citizen to be taken hostage on October 7.

After Abigail was released, President Biden said in an address to the American people, "Two days ago, one of our fellow Americans turned four years old. She spent her birthday, that birthday, and at least 50 days before that, held hostage by Hamas. Today, she's free, and Jill and I, together with so many Americans, are praying that she will be alright."

"We will not stop working until every one of the hostages is returned to their loved ones," Biden added.