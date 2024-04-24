The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters responded this evening to the Hamas terrorist organization's release of a video showing Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a hostage who was kidnapped on October 7.

"The Goldberg-Polin family has given permission for the video of their son Hersh, who has been held captive by Hamas for 201 days, to be published and used after it was released by Hamas today," the HFFH stated.

"For more than 200 days, 133 hostages have been held captive by Hamas, enduring daily physical, sexual, and psychological torment.

"Hersh's cry is the collective cry of all the hostages - their time is rapidly running out. With each passing day, the fear of losing more innocent lives grows stronger.

"We cannot afford to waste any more time; the hostages must be the top priority.

"All the hostages must be brought home - those alive to begin the process of rehabilitation, and those murdered for a dignified burial.

"This distressing video serves as an urgent call to take swift and decisive action to resolve this horrific humanitarian crisis and ensure the safe return of our loved ones," the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters statement concluded.

Hersh was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on the morning of October 7. At about 8 am, he sent his family two text messages saying "I love you" and "I'm sorry."

He and other music festival goers hid in a field shelter. Hamas terrorists threw many grenades into the shelter, killing Hersh's best friend, Aner Shapira, who threw seven of the grenades back. Hersh suffered a serious wound to his arm, which appeared to be amputated below the elbow in the video Hamas released today.