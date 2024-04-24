Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) has asked the Police Commissioner to draft a plan to assist in the creation of emergency security response squads to protect Jewish institutions outside of Israel.

"Diaspora Jews are currently suffering from a harsh wave of antisemitism in communities and on campuses in the US, Europe, and around the world," Ben-Gvir wrote.

"I asked the Police Commissioner to draft a plan to aid in the creation of local response teams that will protect Jewish communities and institutions overseas, through professional tutelage, including a training program and technological solutions for security," he added.

The minister explained that "everything, of course, would be in cooperation with the local police and relevant authorities.

"Our Jewish, national, and moral obligation is to help them!" he concluded.