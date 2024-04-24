The Sderot municipality announced this evening Wednesday) that following the red alert sirens that went off in the city, a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Debris from the interceptor damaged a house in Sderot. Multiple people were treated for anxiety following the rocket attack.

It was first believed that two rockets were fired and that the second rocket landed in an open area. The municipality later stated that only one rocket was fired.

Soon after the rocket attack on Sderot, red alert sirens were activated in Majdal Shams in northern Israel.

Overnight, following intelligence reports and operational identification, IAF fighter jets targeted two Hamas launch posts in southern Gaza. The launch posts were loaded with rockets and were struck before any launches were fired toward Israel. The strike was conducted after the IDF had taken precautions to mitigate harm to civilians.