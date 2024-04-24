With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Sylvia Freyer, a distinguished "Lioness of Judah" and devoted supporter of organizations dedicated to Jewish Education and the flourishing of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Sylvia passed away at the age of 97 in Efrat, Israel, where she spent her final years.

Together with her late husband Carl, Sylvia played a pivotal role in the founding of Arutz Sheva Israel National Radio in 1988, which included the acquisition of an ocean-going vessel used for broadcasting to mainland Israel. Their extraordinary generosity and unwavering dedication significantly contributed to the multiple achievements of Bet El Institutions.

Originally from Englewood, New Jersey, Mrs. Freyer leaves behind a lasting legacy and is survived by her two daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, all residing in Israel.

Sylvia Freyer's passion for Jewish causes and commitment to the Land of Israel will be remembered fondly by all who were fortunate to know her. The immediate family will begin sitting shiva at the conclusion of the Pesach Holiday.

May her memory be for a blessing.

Bet El Institutions