IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar in the Gaza Strip

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar visited Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday morning.

The two traveled to Egypt amid reports that the IDF is prepared to begin ground operations in Rafah. The two spoke with Egyptian officials about the hostages.

An Israeli source told Reuters on Wednesday that Israel is advancing with the operation against Hamas in Rafah.

The source noted that a great deal of Israel's strategy is to remove the civilian population from any danger.

An Israeli security source added that the military is ready to begin the operation immediately and is just waiting for the green light from the political echelon.

He told Reuters that the military has completed the needed preparations for the operation in the Gaza Strip's southernmost city, which is considered to be Hamas' final stronghold.