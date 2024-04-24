Israel is cautiously predicting that the US has stopped, at least for now, its intention to impose unprecedented sanctions on the IDF's Netzah Yehuda Battalion.

according to Itamar Eichner in Ynet, Jerusalem is cautiously predicting that due to Israeli pressure from all sides of the political spectrum on the Americans not to sanction the battalion, the move will not be taken, at least for the moment.

Israel made it clear in talks with the Americans that the state would cooperate and show them that the problematic incidents were resolved.

At least two Israeli officials told Ynet that "the reasonable prediction is that we will manage to convince the Americans not to impose these sanctions." A senior Israeli official estimated that the Americans were surprised by the strong Israeli reaction, on the side of the politicians as well, but mainly by the public opinion.

Yossi Levi, the CEO of the Netzah Yehuda Association, commented on the report: "It is clear to everyone, as well as to the Americans, that the Netzah Yehuda Battalion works most professionally and in accordance with the IDF's spirit and values. We saw here an aberrant attempt by anti-Israel groups to defame thousands of veterans and active servicemen in the battalion."

He added that "the soldiers of Netzah Yehuda are currently fighting in the northern Gaza Strip and the news of the withdrawing from the sanctions will lift their morale and continue concentrating on the goal of protecting and defending the security of the State of Israel anywhere they are needed."