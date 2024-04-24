תיעוד מהתקיפות דובר צה"ל

IDF fighter jets and artillery struck approximately 40 Hezbollah terror targets on Wednesday in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

The sites that were struck included storage facilities, weaponry, terror infrastructures, and additional targets used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area.

The IDF noted that the Hezbollah terrorist organization "extensively uses the area of Ayta ash Shab for terrorist purposes and has established dozens of terror means and infrastructures in the area in order to attack Israeli civilians and soldiers within the state of Israel."

Saudi news station al-Hadath reported that the purpose of the strikes was to destroy the Hezbollah tunnels in Ramiyah and Ayta ash Shab.

During the strike, the IDF updated that forces were "currently striking Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon."