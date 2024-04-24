Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an "obstacle to the two-state solution," insisting that he resign his position.

In an interview with RTÉ's Six One News in Ireland, Pelosi said, "We recognize Israel's right to protect itself. We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu. Terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?"

She added, "I don't know whether he's afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn't want peace, but he has been an obstacle to the two-state solution."

Though Pelosi described the October 7 massacre and rapes as cruel brutality, she insisted that "too many" Gazans have died in Israel's attack on the Hamas terror group, which rules Gaza.

She also noted that "The United States has always supported Israel as our friend because it has been in our national security interest to do so."

When asked by RTÉ about the move by some members of the European Union to recognize a "State of Palestine," Pelosi responded, "I don't know what state they would be recognizing - a Hamas-ruling state or the Abbas Palestinian authority?"