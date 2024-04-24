הפגיעה באביבים מועצה אזורית מרום הגליל

The Merom Galil Regional Council on Wednesday reported that two homes were hit by missiles fired towards the town of Avivim.

In addition, a caravan placed near the homes went up in flames.

There were no injuries reported. However, the town instructed residents to remain near protected spaces.

Meanwhile, reports said that additional missiles fell between Avivim and Yir'on, as well as near Netu'a and Shlomi.

תיעוד התקיפות בלבנון דובר צה"ל

On Tuesday, a number of launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory that fell in open areas in the area of Shomera.

In response, an IAF aircraft struck the launcher in the Tayr Harfa area, from which the launches were fired. Additionally, a Hezbollah military compound from which terrorists were operating in the area was also struck.

Overnight, IAF fighter jets struck terror infrastructure in the area of Markaba, a military compound in the Ayta ash Shab area and a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Marwahin.

Furthermore, IDF artillery opened fire to remove a threat in the areas of Chihine and Kfarchouba.