היערכות חטיבת כרמלי דובר צה"ל

The IDF has mobilized two reserve brigades for defensive and tactical missions in the Gaza Strip

The brigades, which have so far operated along the northern border, have prepared in recent weeks for operations in the Gaza Strip under the command of the 99th Division.

As part of the readiness for operations in the strip, the 2nd Reserve Brigade of the 146th Divison and the 679th Reserve Brigade of the 210th Division have increased their readiness through a series of trainings in the northern and southern sectors.

היערכות חטיבת יפתח דובר צה"ל

The soldiers practiced combat techniques and learned the main insights and lessons from the fighting and ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip so far.

The 2nd Brigade held a training exercise in the north, during which the brigade's combat team practiced various scenarios led by the National Center for Ground Training.

