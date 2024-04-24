In an interview on Wednesday morning, Minister of Diaspora, Amichai Chikli, commented on the protests on US campuses and the relationship between the US and Israel.

According to Chikli, Biden " Biden is a true friend of Israel, but he is under heavy pressure, which affected and harmed the relationship between the two countries."

Regarding US campus issues, he said that, “Beyond the organizations, there is a vast amount of Qatari money that has reached these campuses in recent decades, with an emphasis on faculties of humanities."

"I don't know if we, as the Ministry of Diaspora, can completely eradicate the phenomenon. It is part of an ideological ecosystem of the 'Woke culture,’ which divides the world into oppressors and oppressed. Israel and the white man are the oppressors, and the Palestinians are the most oppressed in the world."

Chikli added: "We need to help our students, also in terms of mental resilience and provide any activity that can be useful to them – both to enable them to come to study in Israel and to go after the organizations that are the perpetrators of antisemitism and delegitimization."

Minister Chikli claimed, "Look at Biden's strategy regarding what happened in Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Middle East. He said 'Don't' to Hezbollah and Iran at the beginning of the war and we saw what happened. I don't think that the US under his leadership portrays strength. It hurts Israel as well as many other countries. If I were an American citizen with the right to vote, I would vote for Trump and the Republicans."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked Minister Chikli for his statement: "This is what comes hours after the Senate approves $14 billion in security aid for Israel and a few hours before President Biden is supposed to sign it. This is Israel’s government of complete stupidity."