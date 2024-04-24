Barry Shaw is senior Associate for Public Diplomacy at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

At New York's Columbia University it is out in the open.

A mass of students are openly pro-Hamas, pro-Izz a din Al-Qassam, terror supporters.

This is what they are shamelessly chanting today;

"Al-Qassam, you make us proud, take another soldier out”

“We say justice, you say how? Burn Tel Aviv to the ground”

“Hamas, we love you. We support your rockets too”

We all know what Hamas represents. But what do you know of the Al-Qassam Brigade?

These students know their history. That is why they support them.

On 7 March 2008, Al-Qassam gunmen killed 8 Jewish students at a religious school in Jerusalem.

Al-Qassam is obsessed with Jews, targeting them on Jewish holy days.

On Friday night Shabbat, on 2 January 2023, a gunman killed 7 Jews outside a Jerusalem synagogue. One victim was a 70 year-old woman.

Al-Qassam claimed responsibility for this slaughter.

More recently, on 1 December 2023, two brothers, members of the Al-Qassam Brigade attacked Jewish pedestrians at a Jerusalem bus stop killed 2 Jewish women (a pregnant mother aged 24, the other aged 65) and a 72 year-old man before being sho tby armed civilians.

The victims were all Israeli civilians.

Now, Columbia students are calling death chants in praise of the killers of teenagers, women, and elderly Jews.

What begins with words never ends with words.