Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, sent greetings to the Jewish community on the Passover holiday and noted that the story of the Haggadah about the Exodus from Egypt is an eternal reminder of the importance of faith, in order to survive, to fight antisemitism and to find hope and light amidst the darkness.

Earlier, Trudeau condemned a demonstration by a pro-Palestinian group in Ottawa that shouted calls in support of the intifada and the October 7th Hamas attack.

"There is a difference between a peaceful protest and an approach of hate and terror," Trudeau said. "It makes no sense to glorify the antisemitic violence and murder committed by Hamas on October 7th. This rhetoric has no place at all in Canada."

Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, commented, saying that, "After watching the video this week, I can only express my shock and disgust at the antisemitism and glorification of terrorism right outside the parliament building. Hate speech has absolutely no place in Canada."