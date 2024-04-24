A Jewish woman was kidnapped and raped in Gennevilliers (a suburb in west Paris) in France in an antisemitic attack.

According to reports in the French media, on Sunday the Jewish woman called her mother and said that she was being held captive in the apartment of a man she met a week earlier. Police sources state that this person also sent messages to the Jewish woman's family and to her mother, which read: "Good luck, you will never find your daughter. You will never see her again, I will desecrate your daughter." He also sent a similar message to the woman's ex-boyfriend, saying that he wanted to "take revenge on Palestine."

After receiving the phone call from her daughter, the mother contacted the police, and they were able to locate the apartment where she was being held. A special force of the Nanterre police broke into the apartment and rescued the woman. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested for questioning and is suspected of kidnapping and rape.

"Thank God she managed to escape! Similarly to Toulouse, Sarah Halimi and the Hyper Cacher – hatred of Israel is lethal in France. It is what fuels antisemitism. Hatred of Israel is the blade of the Islamist dagger," responded Jewish MP Meyer Habib.

Habib continued to say that, "At the same time, the Socialist Party in France wants to stop arms shipments to Israel, Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné threatens Israel with sanctions and France has voted with Algeria, Cuba and Russia in favor of Palestine joining the UN, which does not recognize Israel. This is without even mentioning the insanity of the extreme left parties and Jean-Luc Mélenchon's people ... I am sad and worried for the Jews of France but above all, as I have repeatedly said, I worry for France,” says Habib.

Raheli Baratz-Rix, Head of the Department for Combatting Antisemitism and Enhancing Resilience, commented on the incident and said: "This incident is part of several severe incidents that occurred during this past week against Jews around the world: burning of a synagogue, abuse and the worst in an attempted horrific reconstruction of the events of October 7 against a Jewish woman".

"Antisemitism is not a new phenomenon, but is restored and rises periodically, raising its head even more strongly all over the world. This is not a Jewish problem. It is a global problem against all humanity. Every country is responsible for protecting the Jews living in its territory, among its citizens. We must not let such events undermine the strength and identity of Jews around the world. Israel will stand strong and will embrace every Jew who wants to live here."