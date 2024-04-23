A pro-Palestinian protester recorded herself harassing US actor Alec Baldwin in a cafe, asking him to say, "Free Palestine,” even once, and then she promised, she would leave him alone.

Baldwin first ignored her, asked the staff to deal with her and even opened the door and motioned her to get out. In the end, he knocked down her camera.

The video clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and had hundreds of thousands of views.

The protester, known as “Crackhead Barney & Friends,” uploads a lot of content, with her at pro-Palestinian events, harassing passers-by. She has also joined demonstrations outside Columbia University in New York, which has become a focus for anti-Israel demonstrations.