The Netzach Yehuda Battalion (97th Battalion), under the command of the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division, conducted a targeted raid before and during the Passover holiday in the Beit Hanoun area to neutralize terrorist infrastructure.

During the operation, the battalion's soldiers dismantled several terrorist infrastructure and shafts in the area.

During an encounter with terrorists, Sergeant First Class (Res.) ‏Salm Alkreshat, of the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division, was killed. May his memory be a blessing.

Earlier today, the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, conducted a situational assessment of the combat forces in the field.