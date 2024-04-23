חיסול מחבל מרכזי במערך ההגנה האווירית של חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

This morning (Tuesday), IAF aircraft struck and eliminated Hussein Ali Azkul, a significant terrorist operative in Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit in southern Lebanon. Azkul was heavily involved in the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against Israel and was involved in the Hezbollah's Aerial unit's routine activities. His elimination significantly harms the capabilities of Hezbollah's Aerial Unit.

Additionally, overnight, the terrorist Sajed Sarafand, a significant terrorist of the Radwan Forces' Aerial Unit in the Hezbollah terrorist organization was eliminated in the area of Arzoun.

In his role, Sarafand led and promoted terrorist attacks against Israel.