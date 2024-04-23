Hundreds of Irish artists on Monday urged Ireland's Eurovision entrant to be on the "right side of history" by boycotting the song contest over Israel's participation in the event in Sweden next month, AFP reported.

"We are asking you to withdraw from Eurovision 2024, to heed the call from Palestinians to boycott the competition due to the participation of Israel," said a letter signed by more than 400 Irish artists.

"By participating in Eurovision you will be standing with the oppressor," it said.

The letter pointed to Irish artists and musicians like Irish-language rap group Kneecap, who pulled out of the SXSW Music Festival in the United States last month in protest over the US military's sponsorship of the event.

"You have the chance to be on the right side of history and to be remembered as an artist of conscience, who, in a time of genocide, chose to do no harm, to truly stand with the oppressed," the letter said, according to AFP.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced in December that it rejected calls to ban Israel's participation in Eurovision 2024 because of the war in Gaza.

The EBU made clear at the time that Israel complies with the rules and as such, will take part in the competition.

After the EBU’s announcement that Israel will take part in Eurovision, Iceland’s public broadcaster, RUV, announced it will consider withdrawing from the Contest due to Israel’s participation.

RUV’s announcement came after nearly 10,000 Icelanders, representing 2.5 percent of the population, signed a petition calling for Israel to be disqualified from the competition.

In contrast, more than 400 leaders from the entertainment industry in February signed an open letter in support of the EBU’s public commitment to include Israel in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Ireland's entrant faces counterparts from Ukraine, Cyprus, Poland, Serbia, Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia, Iceland, Finland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Australia and Moldova in the first of two semi-finals on May 7.

The final takes place in Malmo on May 11.

Israel-Ireland ties have been strained in recent months over the war in Gaza and Ireland’s desire to recognize a Palestinian state.

Former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar recently launched a tirade against Israel, accusing the country of becoming "blinded by rage" as it doubles down on plans to launch a ground offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

His successor, Simon Harris, was criticized by Israel after he used his first speech after being elected leader to condemn Israel's war in Gaza and said that "men, women, and children are being slaughtered" there, while failing to mention the hostages being held by Hamas.

In a subsequent interview with CNN, Harris rejected Israel’s criticism and said its sense of reason has been "replaced by revenge".

