Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese published a message today (Monday) wishing Jews a happy Passover.

"Chag Pesach Sameach," Prime Minister Albanese began. "The traditions and rituals of Passover have been a cherished part of Australia’s story for over two hundred years."

"Today, Jewish Australians will gather around the seder table to reflect on the enduring values that Passover brings to light: hope, sacrifice and redemption," he said. "As a place of refuge and optimism, new beginnings and peaceful progress, Australia has been a home and a sanctuary for generations of Jews."

"We remain steadfast in our determination to counter hateful prejudice and antisemitism so that our Australian principles of respect, acceptance and inclusion prevail," he said.

Albanese said, "I know that this year, the conflict in the Middle East will cast a shadow over Passover for many Jewish Australians. As you sit and discuss the story of freedom, the hostages in Gaza will be on your minds and in your prayers."

"As you once again draw from the well of resilience that has sustained Jews for millennia, I hope that you find solace in gathering with family and friends and inspiration from retelling the stories of your people.

"May your celebration of Passover be a blessing, strengthening you with the warmth and courage of your community," the Australian Prime Minister concluded.