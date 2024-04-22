Duvi Honig is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce.

The recent events unfolding at Columbia University have sparked great concern and alarm. The support for terror activities, particularly those targeting Jewish Americans, is not only shocking but also troubling on a deeper level. The physical and verbal abuse against Jewish students, is unimpeded. The burnings of U.S. and Israel flags bring back painful memories of the atrocities of Kristallnacht.

It is imperative that we do not confuse these acts on Columbia University with freedom of speech. What is happening on the campus of Columbia University is far more sinister than someone using free speech as an excuse to harass or intimidate others, activities specifically not included in "free speech." This is the promotion and support of violent behavior and the breeding of terror activities on American soil. This goes way beyond the realm of academic discourse or debate and enters the dangerous territory of hate speech and incitement to violence.

It is evident that the University's leadership has lost control, in fact it has not even attempted to be in control, demonstrating the need for the U.S. Government to take decisive action to address these issues and ensure the safety and well-being of all students on campus.

it is mindboggling to watch students and professors on campus openly calling for violence and terrorism against Jews and Americans, including chants of “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.” These groups are promoting messages of hate and violence, threatening the safety of Jewish and American students not only on campus but also around the globe. The language being used is not only deeply offensive but also calling for violence and a repeat of October 7th incites fear of harm, especially in the Jewish community.

We believe that Columbia University has become a breeding ground for terrorism and hate, and as such, we call for the private university to be declared a terror organization. We demand the closure of the entire university and the arrest of its staff and group leaders who are promoting these dangerous ideologies.

We urge the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the activities of staff and student groups at Columbia University. Those found to be promoting hate and violence must be removed immediately, locked up and charged with the maximum penalty by law for engaging in terror activity. It is imperative that they send a strong message that anti-Semitism and terrorism have no place in American schools and universities.

As American jJews, we feel a deep sense of fear and unease reminiscent of Kristallnacht here in New York City. We call on the government and law enforcement to take swift action to address this crisis before it escalates further. By closing down the entire University and holding those responsible accountable we can begin to restore a sense of safety and security for all.

With Great Pain,

Signatories