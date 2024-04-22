A surface-to-air missile was launched toward an IAF UAV that was operating in Lebanese airspace on Sunday night. As a result, the UAV was hit and fell in Lebanese territory, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The incident is under review, the statement added.

IAF fighter jets struck the launch site from which the missile was fired.

“The IAF is continuing to operate in Lebanese airspace to carry out IDF missions in order to protect the state of Israel,” said the IDF statement.

Earlier on Sunday evening, IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah terrorist that was operating in a military structure in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Also on Sunday, two launches from Lebanon were identified crossing toward the area of Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel. The IDF struck the sources of the fire. In response to the launches, IDF fighter jets struck terrorist infrastructure in the area of Qotrani.

Furthermore, IDF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah military compounds where terrorists were operating in the area of Ayta ash Shab as well as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Naqoura and Majdal Zoun.