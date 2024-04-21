פעילות הכוחות במחנה הפליטים נור א-שמס צילום: דובר צה"ל

A large IDF and Border Police force, led by IDF and ISA intelligence, completed an expansive counterterrorism operation in the Nur al-Shams "Refugee" Camp in Tulkarem, Samaria.

During the operation, forces from the Haruv, Duvdevan, LOTAR (counterterrorism), and YASAM (Police Special Operations) Units eliminated 14 terrorists in close-range gun battles, arrested 15 suspects, seized many arms, destroyed dozens of explosives, and destroyed two explosives laboratories.

תיעוד ממצלמות הגוף: לוחמי דובדבן במבצע בנור א-שמס צילום: דובר צה"ל

All of the terrorists were eliminated during exchanges of fire with the forces during the operation.

Nine IDF soldiers and a Border Police officer were lightly and moderately wounded during the operation. All of the wounded forces were taken for medical treatment at hospitals and their families were notified.

The arrested suspects and seized weapons were handed over to the security forces.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל