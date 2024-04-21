The Israel Police arrested a 46-year-old resident of Bat Ayin, Gush Etzion, for questioning, on suspicion of impersonating a doctor and causing death by negligence, according to Kan News.

According to the police, the suspect does not have a permit to work as a midwife and she illegally accepted women to give birth in her home.

The police asked to release her on condition that she is prohibited from working with or accompanying mothers for any purpose, including working as a doula for 180 days, as well as payment of bail.

The court decided on Sunday to release the doula and reduced the terms for her prohibition to engage in this field to 60 days, stating that, "from the investigation material there is a reasonable suspicion that this birth involved negligence, a home birth that was not attended by a medical professional."

A few weeks ago, the birth ended in disaster after it was allegedly supervised by the attending doula, who did not hold proper permits.

After the birth, the baby was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in critical condition, but the doctors had to pronounce him dead.

This is the 40-year-old woman’s first birth, and, as mentioned, she was accompanied by the doula.