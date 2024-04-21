One person has reportedly been wounded in a rocket attack from Lebanon on northern Israel this afternoon (Sunday).

The rocket struck near Rosh Hanikra.

Overnight, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including an observation post in the area of Odaisseh, and two military structures in the area of Khiam.

During one of the strikes, a terrorist was identified operating inside a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Tayr Harfa. Shortly after the identification, fighter jets struck and destroyed the structure.