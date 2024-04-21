An Israeli was lightly injured this morning by an IED planted near the town of Kochav Hashachar in the Binyamin region.

The device was part of a more elaborate attack, known in Israel as a 'drawing-out attack', in which something is done to attract attention and make the target expose themselves.

In this case, a Palestinian flag was erected in a field, on the presumption that an Israeli would happen by and attempt to tear it out or kick it down.

When an Israeli man passing by kicked the flagpole, it triggered the explosives hidden beneath it.