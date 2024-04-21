Israel fears that less than one-third of the hostages still held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza are still alive, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, there are growing concerns that just 40 hostages are still alive, which would mean that over 90 hostages have already died.

One official said that intelligence is "much easier to access than before October 7 when we had limited access to Gaza and we didn't have a lot of possibilities of sources."

Hamas kidnapped over 250 people from southern Israel on the morning of October 7, when the terrorist organization murdered 1,200 people in southern Israel in the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust.

Hamas has released 112 hostages, mostly as part of a temporary ceasefire agreement in November, while Israeli forces have freed three hostages in military operations in Gaza.

Hamas has refused recent attempts to secure a second, loner ceasefire agreement in exchange for the release of 40 hostages and the freeing of thousands of terrorists in Israeli prisons, including murderers.

One security source called the negotiations a 'lost cause' and said that Israel could not free large numbers of murderers in exchange for corpses.