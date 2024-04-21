A Jew wearing a yarmulke was recorded trying to cross the road in London on Shabbat, when a policeman refused to allow him to do so because an anti-Israel protest was taking place there.

In the documentation, Gideon Falter, CEO of 'Campaign Against Antisemitism,' is seen refusing the officer's request to prevent him from crossing the road because he appeared 'obviously Jewish.'

Furthermore, the officer claimed that Falter could 'provoke antagonism' due to his attire, which could also lead to him being attacked.

"I'm just a Jew in London trying to cross the road," Falter replied to the officer.

In response, the officer told him: "This is a pro-Palestinian march. I'm not accusing you of anything - but I'm concerned about the reaction to your presence".

Lately, the officer threatened: "There is now a police unit here that will escort you out of this area so you can go about your business, go wherever you want freely. If you choose to stay, you will be arrested for causing a public order offense".

Moreover, in the documentation, one of the protesters approaches Falter and tells him: "In this case, the police won't help you".

After the event, Falter stated that he does not blame the officer who spoke with him: "These officers are placed in impossible roles week after week, they are asked to police huge demonstrations with very few police where all kinds of crime, racism, glorification of terror and even violence occur".

In addition, he called for the area residents to come next Sabbath to march at the site as a protest: "We ask you, whether you are Jewish or not, to stand up for the tolerance and fairness that this country is so proud of, simply by going out for a walk".

The British police responded: "We are aware of this video and fully recognize the concern it caused, not only to those seen in it but also to everyone who watched it and assessed the circumstances. We have always said that the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to be a concern for many in London, including the regular protests and marches in central London".

"Everyone has the right to move around the capital safely. We will meet and discuss with whoever wants to organize a march or protest before April 27".