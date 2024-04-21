The War Cabinet will convene this evening (Sunday), for the first time in almost two weeks, and will discuss the deadlock that the negotiations for the release of the hostages in Gaza have reached.

The discussion on the topic, which was supposed to take place last week, was postponed in the wake of the Iranian attack on Israel and the preparations for the response.

The ministers who demanded that the discussion be convened were Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot. According to them, the aim was to discuss "additional and creative" ways to solve the disputes and bring about the release of the hostages.

A political figure said that Israel expects American pressure on Qatar to use all its power towards Hamas after it agreed to release only 20 hostages in exchange for a six-week ceasefire.

Arab media outlets reported last night that talks are being held between Turkey and Hamas with the aim of senior figures from the organization and its political bureau moving from Qatar to Istanbul.