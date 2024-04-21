Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a Hamas co-founder, tweeted against the US policy regarding the hostage negotiations.

''After months of pressuring Israel to negotiate a hostage deal with terrorists, the Biden administration came to realize that negotiating with terrorists is a dead end. Postponing an inevitable war to please voters won’t lead to stability and peace," he said.

''Iran, Russia, China, and their proxies are determined to destroy the current world order. Islamic and communist ideologies have been proven wrong throughout the centuries so we shouldn’t allow a new generation of fanatics to repeat the same mistakes of the past. Islamic and communist models are doomed to failure. Capitalism is the better option,'' he declared.

''Sticking your head in the sand will not remove the threat. Trading your most fundamental principles for short-term political interest will lead to more chaos. America shouldn’t wait for things to go completely out of control before taking action. And the Biden administration must choose between winning the election or winning the war.''

He concluded with words of advice: ''Strong leaders are not afraid of taking risks, weak leaders try to please everyone.''