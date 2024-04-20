Israel's Foreign Ministry, as instructed by Foreign Minister Israel Katz, on Sunday will summon for a protest talk the ambassadors of the countries that voted in the United Nations Security Council in favor of upgrading the status of the Palestinian Authority to full member status in the UN.

The ambassadors of France, Japan, South Korea, Malta, the Slovak Republic, and Ecuador will be summoned Sunday for a démarche, and a strong protest will be presented to them.

In addition, an identical protest will be presented to additional countries that voted for the Algerian proposal, which was rejected, to upgrade the status of the Palestinian Authority.

"The unambiguous message that will be delivered to the ambassadors: A political gesture to the Palestinians and a call to recognize a Palestinian state – six months after the October 7 massacre – is a prize for terrorism," the Foreign Ministry stressed.

"Israel will not agree to the establishment of a terror state that will endanger its citizens."

The Ministry added, "It will also be clarified to the ambassadors that instead of making political gestures that reward the Hamas terrorist organization, the countries should apply pressure on Hamas to immediately release the 133 women and men being held hostage."

"The international pressure should be applied on Hamas, which perpetrated the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and continues to reject every deal that would lead to the release of the hostages and a humanitarian pause for the residents of Gaza."