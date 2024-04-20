Axios reported Saturday evening that the USA is expected, over the course of the next week, to impose sanctions on the IDF Netzach Yehuda battalion.

The sanctions will prevent the transfer of American aid or equipment to the battalion, and prevent its officers from training with USA forces.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the decision based on incidents that happened in Judea and Samaria before the October 7th massacre. The battalion is considered one of the more popular destinations for "hilltop youth" seeking enlistment in the IDF, and has been accused of abusive conduct towards Palestinian Authority Arabs in the past.

The USA investigation against them has been underway since late 2022, when soldiers from the battalion left Omar Assad, a Palestinian Authority Arab with American citizenship, handcuffed and gagged in cold conditions for several hours, after which he was found dead.

The IDF stated that it was investigating the incident and would take disciplinary or administrative action against those responsible, as well as its deep regret for the PA Arab's death. Shortly afterwards, the battalion was reassigned to the Golan Heights.