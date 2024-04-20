The New York Times on Saturday quoted two Iranian officials and a Western official as saying that the attack on Iran, allegedly carried out by Israel, involved missiles fired from warplanes, as well as drones.

According to the report, Israeli warplanes fired missiles on Iran during the attack, something which suggests that "more advanced firepower was involved" than reports initially indicated.

The strike also involved drones which were launched from within Iran, that country's officials told the Times.

They added that the radar systems had not detected unidentified aircraft entering Iranian airspace, but a separate group of small drones was shot down in the Tabriz region, about 500 miles north of Isfahan.

The Times noted that it was not clear where the missiles were fired from, or what type of missiles were used in the strike. It is also not known where they landed, or whether any were intercepted.