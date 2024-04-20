The IDF's Nahal Brigade combat team continues to operate in the area of ​​the Karni Corridor, from which soldiers carry out dozens of targeted raids on terrorists and terrorist infrastructure.

The forces eliminated terrorists in close-quarters encounters and, with the cooperation of the Brigade’s Fire Control Center, direct the IAF forces to destroy terrorist infrastructure in the area.

On Friday, the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman and the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, held a situational assessment in the area together with the forces.

As part of the situational assessment, they discussed the further operating of the IDF forces in the area.