Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday hailed Tehran's unprecedented retaliatory attack on Israel almost a week ago, but did not mention explosions that were heard in his country's central region, AFP reported.

That attack "showed our authority, our people's will of steel and our unity," Raisi told hundreds of people in Semnan province, east of Tehran.

In the speech, he made no reference to the blasts which reported in Isfahan early on Friday and which were reportedly an Israeli retaliation for the Iranian attack.

Israel has not officially acknowledged that it was behind the strikes, but unnamed Israeli sources told global news agencies that the attack was Israeli.

An Israeli official told The Washington Post earlier on Friday that the strike on Iran "was intended to signal to Iran that Israel had the ability to strike inside the country."

Later, a senior US official told ABC News that three missiles were fired from Israeli fighter aircraft outside of Iran in the limited strike.

The Israelis were targeting an air defense radar site near Isfahan that’s part of the protection of the Natanz nuclear facility, the official said.

The first assessment is that the strike took out the site, but assessment hasn’t been completed, added the official.

