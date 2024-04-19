Several dozen representatives of families of Israeli hostages and anti-government activists on Friday afternoon blocked Highway 1 at the Anava Interchange, and attempted to start a bonfire on the road.

As a result of the protest, many Shabbat-observing families got stuck in the heavy traffic on the highway and were unable to reach their destination before Shabbat. A protester also reportedly was run over during the protest after a vehicle that was traveling in a lane that remained open veered off its course and hit her.

"People are dying now in Gaza, we can't possibly put up with it. Burn the indifference, the opacity, the abandonment. Enough of disrespecting human life. It doesn't just depend on Sinwar, it depends on us. Enough," said Ayala Metzger, the daughter-in-law of hostage Yoram Metzger.

A statement on behalf of the representatives of the families participating in the protest said that the protesters will "burn the government's failures for abandoning their loved ones in the captivity of Hamas and for the blows they brought on the public. And in particular the Prime Minister who allowed his political interests to lead the war and sacrifice the hostages."

